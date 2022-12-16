Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend continues testimony in Tory Lanez trial: 'I did not shoot Meg'

Kelsey Harris said she hasn't seen Megan since the alleged incident and has only spoken with her once over the phone.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The former best friend and assistant of Megan Thee Stallion was adamant that she did not shoot the rapper after a party in the Hollywood Hills two years ago.

Kelsey Harris returned to a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Thursday to wrap up her testimony in the trial of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Lanez, 30, is accused of shooting Megan in the feet after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house. He has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Harris was granted immunity in the trial on Wednesday, though her testimony has frustrated prosecutors as she answered many questions with the phrase, "I honestly don't remember."

On Thursday, she told jurors she felt a lot of pressure and stuck to her claim, saying, "I did not shoot Meg."

Harris said she hasn't seen Megan since the alleged incident and has only spoken with her once over the phone. The two were described to be as close as sisters at one point in their friendship. She also said she feels "betrayed" by Megan.

Aside from Harris, prosecutors questioned several other witnesses including a surgeon who operated on Megan's foot after the alleged shooting. The surgeon testified saying doctors removed bullet fragments from both of her feet. X-rays of her feet were shown in court.

A criminalist with the Los Angeles Police Department who analyzed some of the evidence in the case also took the stand, confirming gunshot residue was found on both Lanez and Harris.

Harris made it clear Wednesday that her memory from that night was blurry because there was a lot of alcohol involved.

In September, L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta recorded an interview with Harris recounting the night. Large portions of that recording were played in court Wednesday in an effort to refresh Harris' memory.

In the recording, Harris described each part of the night in specific detail, but in court, Harris said many things she said then were not true, saying "I was protecting myself."

Prosecutors showed a text message Harris sent to Megan's security guard the night of the alleged shooting that read, "Help. Tory shot Meg. 911."

However, Harris claimed she does not know why she said that because she did not see anything happen.

Harris has refused to refer to anything that night as a shooting, only that she heard gunshots. When asked by prosecutors if Lanez shot her, she issued her Fifth Amendment right. Harris continued saying she did not want to be at the trial and that taking the stand was "triggering" for her.

Harris was excused on Thursday, but could be called back to the stand.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, could get more than 22 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He could also be deported to his native Canada.

Lanez has had a successful run of mixtapes and major-label records since his career began in 2009, with his last two albums reaching the top 10 on Billboard's charts.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose legal name is Megan Pete, was already a major up-and-coming star at the time of the incident, and her career has skyrocketed since. She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song "Savage" featuring Beyoncé and as a guest on Cardi B's "WAP."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.