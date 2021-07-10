6 suspects pull daytime robbery at high-end clothing store near the Beverly Center

Four females and two men entered a high-end clothing store in the 8400 block of Melrose Place, near La Cienega Boulevard, at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and began taking purses off of store shelves, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
Store employees attempted to stop the suspects but were forcefully pushed aside, the spokesman said.
The suspects fled with numerous luxury bags and purses, valued in the thousands of dollars, authorities said.
Cameras captured the suspects as they fled the scene in a gray Mercedes-Benz.
The male suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, while police say the female robbers are between the ages of 15 and 25.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Wilshire Division Robbery Detective John Maloney at 213-922-8216. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
City News Service contributed to this report.