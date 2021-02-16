Violent armed robbers targeting people wearing Rolexes in Melrose area, police say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Armed robbers have been targeting people wearing Rolexes and other expensive jewelry in the Melrose area, police say.There have been at least seven robberies around the popular shopping and dining areas along the Melrose corridor in Mid-City since Jan. 30, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.One recent encounter was caught on surveillance camera, showing a man try to run away as a car stops in front of him. Two men jump out of the car and tackle the victim, then steal his valuables including a Rolex watch.Authorities say the assault and robbery happened Jan. 30 on Vista Street near Melrose Avenue.Police say the suspects have used different vehicles to follow their intended victims from stores and restaurants in the ara. They typically wait for the victims to walk to their vehicles or reach an isolated area before they move in with guns.Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD at (213)922-8217 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.