Thousands gather in La Cañada Flintridge for Memorial Day parade honoring fallen heroes

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands gathered at Fiesta Days in La Cañada Flintridge on Memorial Day, to honor the military men and women who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Monday marked the 49th Fiesta Day celebration and Memorial Day parade for La Cañada Flintridge.

"Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have given their lives, their time, their effort, their hearts to make this country what it is," said Eleanor Heaphy who attended the event. "I come from a long line of Army and an uncle that gave his life in Normandy."

"We've gotta do this. We've gotta come together. Especially now, after everything that's gone on, COVID, and the divide in the country," Heaphy said. "This is the way to do it."

"We saw a veteran from World War II that was here. He's 100 years old. That was amazing," said parade attendee Margaux Chan. "We just really wanted to appreciate and celebrate America and the first responders, and just being a community. I think it's wonderful."

There was live music, youth groups, elected representatives like Congressman Adam Schiff, marching bands, firefighters, law enforcement, and plenty of red, white and blue.

The annual event also celebrates the community's Spanish heritage.

