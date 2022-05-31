SoCal drivers heading home on Memorial Day encounter higher gas prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're traveling home from the holiday weekend, you can expect to pay even more at the pump.Gas prices hit a new high record over the weekend in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The average gas price reached $6.13 per gallon."It's really unfortunate," said Gary Colberg, traveling from Vallejo. "I mean, I just retired not too long ago so this is going to make life more difficult for me and my wife."Despite high prices, people are itching to get away after being pent up during the COVID-19 pandemic.More than two million SoCal residents hit the road during Memorial Day weekend, according to the Auto Club of Southern California.The top travel destinations for those behind the wheel include Mexico, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Santa Barbara."The overall travel volume is up 11% from last year, auto travel is up 5% from last year," said Doug Shupe, spokesperson for the Auto Club of SoCal.For those traveling by plane, Hawaii was ranked the top travel destination. But dozens of unlucky travelers saw cancellations at LAX over the weekend. Thousands of flights were canceled nationwide.And travelers are paying more at the airport too, domestic flights are averaging around $400 roundtrip.Flight prices for Memorial Day weekend increased by 28% from 2019, according to Hopper.