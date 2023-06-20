Garbani Fire: 50-acre blaze in Menifee prompts evacuation order

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that erupted in Menifee Tuesday afternoon prompted officials to issue an evacuation order.

The Garbani Fire was reported just before 1 p.m. in 26000 block of Garbani Road and has grown to 50 acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Containment for the fire as of 2:30 p.m. was at 0%.

Fire officials issued an evacuation order for the area south of Craig Avenue, east of Murrieta Road/English Court, north of Wickerd Road and west of Huan Road.

An evacuation warning was also issued.

It was not immediately known what sparked the blaze.

