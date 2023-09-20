Men's Central Jail adds children's library for kids waiting to see parent

Children in the visitors area at Men's Central Jail now have a space to read books and pass the time while waiting to see their parent behind bars.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nine-year-old Khloe loves to read, and she's not just reading a book at any old library. She's reading in the new children's library at Men's Central Jail.

Gordon Philanthropies, the nonprofit that created the children's library for children like Khloe in the visitors area of the jail, has a mission to bring literacy and education in underserved communities and places like Men's Central Jail by donating books and creating reading spaces. Given Khloe has to spend sometimes hours in the visitors area before getting a chance to see her father who's behind bars, she believes passing the time reading in the new library will help to keep her calm and at peace.

"Sometimes I get bored because they don't allow us to have our phones, so this will be something great to be in here. So if I ever get bored, I'll get a book and I'll come sit here and read," she said.

"I felt like the library gives them opportunities to expand not just the negative part of where they are coming to see their parent," said her mother Arielle Bingley.

"The idea that the sheriff's department wanted to partner to provide this opportunity for young people who come here under sad and tragic circumstances, I think is a testament to their efforts in making this a more compassionate environment," said Dan Gordon of Gordon Philanthropies.

As a child, L.A. County sheriff's deputy Cristian Bacilio vividly remembers coming to visit his father while he was in jail, and he wishes there had been a children's library around to help pass the time.

"My father was incarcerated at Men's Central Jail in the early 90s ... I remember it being very cold, and many families here crying, and there was nothing to do," Bacilio said.

Now kids like Khloe will have something to do waiting to see their parent behind bars.