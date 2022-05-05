Los Angeles marks Mental Health Awareness Month by planting oak trees in Grand Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10565156" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mental Health Action Day is a day to take the first action to get mental health support, whether for yourself, your loved ones or for all. Dr. Jonathan Sherin, director of the L.A. County Department of Mental Health, sat down with Eyewitness News to discuss.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mental Health Awareness Month kicked off Tuesday in downtown LA's Grand Park with the installation of 72 live oak trees.It is all a part of WE RISE 2022, a month-long series of free community events that promote connectedness and healing.After sunset each day in May, the park will be bathed in green as a vibrant reminder to care for and celebrate ourselves and our communities."We have brought in 72 oak trees which are very special trees for Los Angeles and the idea is to connect back to our central nature," said L.A. Commons founder Karen Mack.Oak trees were used because the species is held in high esteem by L.A.'s indigenous communities.