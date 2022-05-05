Society

Los Angeles marks Mental Health Awareness Month by planting oak trees in Grand Park

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Mental Health Awareness Month kicked off Tuesday in downtown LA's Grand Park with the installation of 72 live oak trees.

It is all a part of WE RISE 2022, a month-long series of free community events that promote connectedness and healing.

After sunset each day in May, the park will be bathed in green as a vibrant reminder to care for and celebrate ourselves and our communities.

"We have brought in 72 oak trees which are very special trees for Los Angeles and the idea is to connect back to our central nature," said L.A. Commons founder Karen Mack.

Oak trees were used because the species is held in high esteem by L.A.'s indigenous communities.

