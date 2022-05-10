Mental health town hall: Experts answer your questions on mental health issues

Ellen Leyva will be joined by four mental health experts, who will answer your questions and raise awareness surrounding issues many are coping with.
The panel includes the following medical professionals: Mental health expert Dr. Kojo Sarfo, CHLA psychologist Dr. Karen Rogers, psychiatrist Dr. Luis Sandoval and UCLA Health psychiatry professor Dr. Timothy Fong.
You can watch the town hall live on TV at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and on our 24x7 streaming channel.
If you have concerns about your or someone else's mental health, please contact a medical professional or call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) for a free, confidential conversation.
For more resources on mental health, click here.