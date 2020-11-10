Health & Fitness

WATCH LIVE: Clinical psychologist talks about stress, mental health

Clinical psychologist Dr. Cheryl Grills talks to ABC7 about mental health and dealing with stress.
Between politics, the pandemic and everyday life, we understand if you're feeling a bit stressed out!

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, we'll be talking to clinical psychologist Dr. Cheryl Grills.

Download our new ABC7 streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV to watch live on your TV. You can also watch on this page or on the ABC7 mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstressmental health
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
LAPD officer arrested after alleged vehicle theft in OC
Republican wins back US House seat in OC
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Body found in Eagle Rock home that was destroyed by fire
Which communities in LA County have highest COVID-19 rates?
LAPD survey: 86% of officers don't feel supported by chief
Show More
Sinkhole nearly swallows family's van in Crenshaw District
Whittier police shoot, kill man who stabbed 2 people in car
Obamacare likely to survive, SCOTUS arguments indicate
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
More TOP STORIES News