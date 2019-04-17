Woman says meth shards in purse are 'healing crystals': Police

DICKINSON, Texas -- Police say a woman tried to tell them the shards of meth in her purse were really "healing crystals."

Friendswood police said they stopped Cactus Calderas after she failed to signal a lane change.

Officers said she looked nervous, but gave police permission to search her vehicle.

Police said they found the meth in her purse, along with butane lighters and a small pipe.

Calderas is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dickinsondrug arrestmethamphetaminemeth
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News