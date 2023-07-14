5 LAPD officers exposed to meth, taken to hospital

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Five LAPD officers have been taken to the hospital after being exposed to meth.

Initial reports say they are in moderate distress.

The LAPD initially got a call of a domestic disturbance and an officer on scene already overcome by some sort of narcotic.

Initially, it was thought the officer was poisoned.

Additional LAPD and L.A. Fire units arrived at the scene, and a total of five LAPD officers were exposed to the illegal drug.

Four have been taken to Cedars-Sinai and the first officer exposed has been taken elsewhere.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Southwest Drive and 4th Avenue in Hyde Park.

Additional LAPD and L.A. Fire units are on scene.

It is unclear of the status of the suspects.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.

