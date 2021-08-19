Fullerton: Bag of meth, pipe left behind at golf course prompt 'lost and found' notice from police

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Are you missing a bag of methamphetamine? If so, the Fullerton Police Department would like to speak with you.

The agency's public information officer posted a wry "lost and found" statement on social media after a clear plastic bag full of meth and an accompanying pipe were discovered on a golf cart at a local golf course.

"If you are the owner of the mentioned property," the statement said, "please contact us as we're sure your upset."

Police also released a photo of the contraband, captioned by with golf-related emojis and the hashtags "NotParForTheCourse, #PuttTheMethAway and #SpeedGolfing.

Authorities did not publicly identify the golf course where the drugs were found.
