Metro's Ambassadors, who help with transit safety, cleanliness, voting on whether to join union

A segment of the workers with LA County Metro's Ambassadors program are voting on whether to join a union.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Metro's Ambassadors are deciding whether they want to unionize.

Members of the program patrol trains, platforms and buses to help with issues such as safety and cleanliness.

Los Angeles County's transit agency launched the 3-5 year pilot program earlier this year with 300 Ambassadors.

A sector of the team, hired by a third-party contractor and representing about one-third of the Ambassadors, is pushing for higher pay and more benefits.

The voting took place this weekend but results have not yet been announced.

Metro did not comment on the Ambassador group's demands or its unionization effort.