Burned body found on stairs of Metro Green Line station in Lynwood

Friday, August 25, 2023 8:17PM
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A burned body was found Friday at a Metro train station in Lynwood, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on the stairs of the Metro Green Line station on Long Beach Boulevard, detectives told Eyewitness News.

Though limited details were released, investigators said firefighters were initially responding to reports of a trash fire before the body of a man was found.

His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

