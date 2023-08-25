A burned body was found Friday at a Metro line station in Lynwood, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

Burned body found on stairs of Metro Green Line station in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A burned body was found Friday at a Metro train station in Lynwood, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on the stairs of the Metro Green Line station on Long Beach Boulevard, detectives told Eyewitness News.

Though limited details were released, investigators said firefighters were initially responding to reports of a trash fire before the body of a man was found.

His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.