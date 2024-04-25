Metro installing AI-powered cameras on buses to issue tickets to illegally parked vehicles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority is getting some help to issue parking tickets to vehicle owners parked in bus lanes.

Artificial intelligence-powered cameras are being installed on Metro buses, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The program is meant to improve bus times, increase ridership and address mobility concerns.

"Blocking bus stop zones can create accessibility issues for passengers with disabilities, who rely on level boarding between the bus stop curbside and boarding the bus," Metro's board of directors said in a 2023 report.

Existing generative AI tools such as ChatGPT can help create ideas quickly. Similar technology could theoretically analyze traffic quicker than a human can to improve gridlock in real time.

After a parking violation occurs, it will be submitted to the L.A. Department of Transportation, where a person will determine whether or not a ticket should be issued.

The program is expected to be tested this summer, with the goal of going live by the end of the year.