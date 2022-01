HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Two people were hurt, one critically, after one of them jumped and crashed through the window of a Metro train in Hollywood.The incident happened Wednesday night at the Hollywood/Vine Red Line station, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The critically injured person had jumped from the platform, but it's unclear what prompted them to do so. The individual was hospitalized with severe injuries.The other person, who was inside the train at the time, suffered non-life threatening injuries.