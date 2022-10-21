Metrolink's Arrow service extends San Bernardino line by 9 miles

Metrolink's Arrow service will connect the East Valley of San Bernardino County to a multitransit hub that will provide access to several areas.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Metrolink's Arrow service opens Monday in Redlands, extending the San Bernardino line by nine miles. It will also extend to five stations.

For the first time in 90 years, the people of Redlands will have a rail service that will allow them to get a ride directly from the Redlands area. Think about how many commuters this could take off the 10 Freeway.

"Until oil companies stop gouging us at the pump, we're going to have to get more creative with what we do, and investments in transits, as long as they are safe and reliable and connect communities, is one way we can do that," said Rep. Pete Aguilar.

Officials say the Arrow service has been in the making for more than a decade.

The two trains that will be operating on the nine-mile lane are known as hybrid trains and aren't fully electric. Nevertheless, the hybrid trains are the cleanest, less-polluting trains in Metrolink's fleet. By 2024, the trains will be zero emission.

The new service features new tracks, enhances street crossings and has quiet zones.