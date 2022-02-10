First museum dedicated to Mexican food opens in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Plaza Cocina is the newest museum in downtown Los Angeles and it opened this week. According to museum organizers, it's the first museum ever to be dedicated to Mexican food. The museum is launching with the exhibit 'Maize: Past, Present and Future.'"The importance of this inaugural exhibition maiz is for folks to learn the origins of corn and how it's been grown and all of the artifacts that support the mission of corn in Mexican cuisine," said Ximena Martin, a curator with La Plaza de Cultura y Artes. "Each piece is very unique. We went to Oaxaca to get these pieces."Plaza Cocina is a small space, creating an intimate experience. It's an extension of the museum and community center La Plaza de Cultura y Artes and it's across the street from La Plaza on Spring Street."This is an amazing experience to finally have this space open. From this area here that was a parking lot to now these beautiful buildings and this amazing cocina space for teaching, for exhibitions, for shopping and to create new memories for our community," said Martin.The opening of this museum has been delayed since last year due to the pandemic. Martine said they plan to have a grand opening later this year."The inaugural exhibition is the first of many where we will be celebrating indigenous ingredients, chefs, different states in Mexico two times a year," said Martin.The exhibits at the museum will change twice a year.The museum is currently open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Martine said they plan to add hands-on cooking classes in the future.