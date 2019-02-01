Mexico earthquake: 6.6-magnitude quake hits southern state of Chiapas, sways buildings in Mexico City

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck in southern Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

MEXICO CITY
The quake, which initially registered as 6.5 in magnitude, hit 4.8 miles south of El Encanto and 11.9 miles northeast of Tapachula in the southern state of Chiapas around 8:14 a.m. PT, USGS said.

The temblor caused tall buildings to sway hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, where some people were evacuated from offices along a central boulevard.

There were no immediate reports injuries.
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
