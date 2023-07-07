Downey man arrested in serial killings of sex workers in Mexico

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Downey man described as a suspected serial killer who targeted sex workers in Mexico has been arrested in Southern California, authorities say.

Mexican authorities are working to extradite suspect Bryan Rivera, 30, an American citizen who is believed to be responsible for the deaths of three sex workers in Tijuana.

The women were found dead in hotel rooms in 2022.

A preliminary hearing was held for Rivera on Thursday at a federal courthouse in Los Angeles. Another hearing is scheduled for July 10.

Mexican authorities have compared the murders to those by another notorious serial killer.

"This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior," Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez told reporters last year. "His profile is very similar to someone who became very well-known decades ago: Ted Bundy."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.