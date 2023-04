The ground gave way beneath a building in Tijuana, Mexico, causing it to tumble onto the road below.

Caught on video: Building in Mexico tumbles onto road below after reported landslide

The ground gave way beneath a building in Tijuana, Mexico, causing it to tumble onto the road below.

The incident happened Sunday and it was caught on camera.

Authorities say a landslide was reported shortly before it happened. There were no reports of injuries.

Crews were eventually able to clear the debris and reopen the road in both directions.

Another building in the area collapsed last week.