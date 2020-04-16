Coronavirus

SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in late grandmother's New York City building

NEW YORK CITY -- "Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che announced he will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in his late grandmother's New York City building.

Che announced earlier this month that his grandmother died from COVID-19. She lived in a building run by the New York City Housing Authority, which provides public housing in the city.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

He said he hopes the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing and call on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even Diddy to help fix it.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynychacoronavirussnlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
UCI students developing app to trace path of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News