Memorial services to be held for OC doctor struck by car, stabbed while on bike ride in Dana Point

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A memorial service will be held Thursday for the doctor who was struck while riding his bicycle in Dana Point then stabbed to death.

Dr. Michael John Mammone was killed the afternoon of Feb. 1 at Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway.

His service is set for 11 a.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach.

On Tuesday, the attorney for a 39-year-old Long Beach man charged in Mammone's death raised a suspicion that his client was not mentally healthy enough to assist in his defense.

Vanroy Evan Smith, who also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon, is scheduled for a hearing on Feb. 22 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana to consider a mental health evaluation for the defendant.

Smith's attorney, Kevin Song of the Orange County Public Defender's Office, raised the doubt about his client's mental health at a pretrial hearing Tuesday in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

The criminal proceedings against Smith have been suspended as he is evaluated. If it is shown he is not mentally healthy enough to assist in his defense, then the criminal case will be suspended until his sanity is restored.

Smith pleaded not guilty Feb. 3 at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.

Authorities said Mammone was riding a bicycle north on PCH when Smith struck him from behind and then got out and stabbed the bicyclist.

Bystanders detained Smith until deputies arrived.

Sheriff's investigators say there does not appear to be any connection between the two.

Smith could face up to 26 years to life in prison if convicted at trial.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.