GMA's Michael Strahan to receive history-making star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Michael Strahan, co-host of "Good Morning America" and former NFL superstar, is getting a history-making star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The two-time Emmy-winner, NFL Hall of Famer, Super Bowl champion, and Peabody Award-winning journalist will receive the 2,744th star on the iconic walk.

However, it will be the first star dedicated in the Sports Entertainment category, according to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

His star will be on Hollywood Boulevard near Orange Drive in front of the Line Store.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Jan. 23.