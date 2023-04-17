Michael Strahan inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, a Texas native, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday.

"I'm not foolish enough to believe that without having the football career that I had, that I would have the life that I have now," Strahan said in a speech accepting the honor in a ceremony in Waco. "Sports has been the most valuable thing outside of family that I've had, and I'm so grateful for the great sport of football."

Strahan, who was born in Houston, played college football at Texas Southern University, where he holds the school record for quarterback sacks and was selected All-America first-team to the NFL Draft.

Michael Strahan is inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, April 16, 2023, in Waco, Texas. WFAA

After graduating in 1993, Strahan went on to pursue a 15-year professional football career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, winning Super Bowl XLII in 2008.

In 2014, Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Strahan attended Sunday's ceremony for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame with his mother, brothers, sister and friends.

The other 2023 inductees into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame include Robert Brazile, Jose Cruz, Scott Drew, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson and Cynthia Potter.