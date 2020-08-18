Michelle Obama sends message with necklace from Los Angeles jeweler

In fact, her necklace spelled out the word "vote."
Obama's custom necklace was made from Los Angeles-based jeweler Bychari by designer Chari Cuthbert.
The brand supports various social justice causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.
The necklace was the top trending search on Google during the last hour of the convention and sales are through the roof.
A custom order like the one in the video costs about $300. You can buy the 'vote' necklace on Bychari.com.
Michelle Obama at the DNC: Vote like your lives depend on it