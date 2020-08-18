Politics

Michelle Obama sends message with necklace from Los Angeles jeweler

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama not only called on Americans to vote in her speech Monday night for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, she wore it.

In fact, her necklace spelled out the word "vote."

Obama's custom necklace was made from Los Angeles-based jeweler Bychari by designer Chari Cuthbert.

The brand supports various social justice causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

The necklace was the top trending search on Google during the last hour of the convention and sales are through the roof.

A custom order like the one in the video costs about $300. You can buy the 'vote' necklace on Bychari.com.

Michelle Obama at the DNC: Vote like your lives depend on it
EMBED More News Videos

Watch former first lady Michelle Obama's full remarks on the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelesvote 2020democratsmichelle obama2020 presidential electionjewelry
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Heat wave still threatens CA power grid with outages
Video: Passengers brawl on plane leaving Las Vegas
Newsom signs bill requiring ethnic studies for Cal State University students
Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's blistering DNC speech
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
Data reveals LA neighborhoods with most car thefts amid COVID-19
Show More
CA teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
Riverside County wants to reopen businesses after Labor Day
Ventura County sheriff's sergeant hurt after driver rams patrol car
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
New Girl Scouts cookie is a new take on a breakfast classic
More TOP STORIES News