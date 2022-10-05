Man accused of storing personal information of LA County election workers in China: Gascón

A Michigan man was arrested for allegedly storing the personal information of L.A. County election workers on servers in China.

With the Nov. 8 elections fast approaching, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced a Michigan man was arrested for storing the personal information of election workers outside of the United States, on servers located in China.

Eugene Yu's company, Konnech, is based in Meridian Township, Michigan. Since 2020, L.A. County has used the election logistics company to track scheduling and payroll of election workers.

"The investigators have been conducting searches of his home and other Konnech locations in Michigan. At issue here is theft of personable identifying information of election workers," District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday.

"County employees like myself, many of us are assigned to work at elections. There are many of us that volunteer to work at the polling places. It contains personal information, names, social security information, addresses," he added.

Konnech was responsible for making sure the personal information was kept secure and remained within the U.S. Investigators with Gascón's office are in Michigan working with local authorities.

"This information is not, I repeat, it is not related to election material or voter information."

The D.A.'s office is working to extradite Yu to Los Angeles.