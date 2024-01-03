Brother speaks out after sister killed in Mid-City hit-and-run crash: 'Turn yourself in'

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family is in mourning after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mid-City.

Zedeb Simonet, 40, was run down Dec. 17 while she was on a walk in the area of Washington Boulevard and Crenshaw Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still looking for the driver who hit her and took off.

Loved ones held a vigil for her over the weekend. They hope someone will come forward with information to bring them to justice.

"That's my only sister. I love her to death. I'm (going) to miss her," said her brother, Mahershal Simonet. "Whoever hit her, turn yourself in. Turn yourself in because God is watching.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses.