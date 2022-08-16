Video shows woman destroying Mid-Wilshire 7-Eleven store before allegedly starting fire

Investigators said they believe she may have been under the influence.

MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman is facing arson charges after allegedly starting a fire Monday night inside a 7-Eleven store in the Mid-Wilshire area during a barricade situation, police say.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the store near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

Police tell Eyewitness News officers received a call about a possibly mentally ill woman armed with a knife inside the store.

The woman reportedly barricaded herself and began breaking and throwing items. Video obtained by ABC7 shows the woman flinging merchandise as she screamed.

Officers spent several minutes trying to get her out of the store but she refused, according to police.

Police said officers made their way inside the store to attempt to apprehend the woman when they noticed a fire.

Video shows the flames coming out near the front entrance of the building.

The fire was ultimately put out and the woman was arrested.

She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they believe she may have been under the influence and is now facing arson charges.