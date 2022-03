Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, is jumping into the cannabis edibles ring.Tyson is releasing a line of cannabis-infused gummies in the shape of ears.They are called "Mike Bites," a nod to when Tyson bit off part of Evander Holyfield's ear during the 1997 World Boxing Association Heavyweight championship fight.On Twitter, Tyson himself vouched that "these ears actually taste good!"Cannabis is legal in California for both medicinal and adult recreational use.