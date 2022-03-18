ukraine

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher surpass goal of raising $30 million for people of Ukraine

"Our work is not done," said the couple in an Instagram post.
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher raise more than $30M for people of Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher announced Thursday they have surpassed their goal of raising $30 million for the people of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the couple announced the launch of a GoFundMe fundraiser: Stand With Ukraine.

A total of 67,000 people have donated, bringing the total to more than $34 million as of Thursday afternoon.



"We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support, and while this is far from a solve of the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty," said Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, in a video posted on Instagram.

Kunis and Kutcher pledged to match up to $3 million with the goal of raising $30 million to help aid the people of Ukraine.

You can donate to the couple's fundraiser here
