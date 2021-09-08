Traffic

Military vehicle crashes, overturns on 215 Freeway in Menifee, leaving 5 hospitalized

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) -- A military vehicle crashed and overturned Wednesday afternoon on the southbound 215 Freeway in Menifee, leaving five people hospitalized, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. near McCall Boulevard, where a military truck that was part of a convoy apparently veered off the right shoulder of the interstate and rolled onto its side, according to a Caltrans video camera.

The number of personnel in the vehicle at the time of the incident was unclear, the California Highway Patrol said. Authorities did not say which military branch was involved in the collision, or if any of the injured were civilians.

Personnel from other vehicles in the convoy immediately pulled over to help, and Riverside County Fire Department firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.

Five patients were transported to a hospital, according to Cal Fire. Two were moderately injured while the three others sustained minor injuries.

One southbound lane was closed as an investigation got underway.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
