WWII veteran receives military awards 70 years later after records destroyed in fire

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Bernard E. Strickland was recently presented with army awards and medals that he earned over 70 years ago in a special ceremony at his home. Due to a fire, any record of him serving in the army was lost, and he couldn't get the recognition until now.

"He gave up everything and he said, 'Well, maybe that's just the way things are. God knows I was there.'" said Henry Strickland, Dr. Strickland's son.

Dr. Strickland served in the first all-Black tank battalion in the United States Army during World War II, liberating concentration camps in Europe. His family began to reach out to see how he could get his records reconstructed. That led to Congresswoman Nanette Barragán giving a speech about him on the House floor this year.

"It was great to see a captain from the army come out today," said Barragán. "And to have the VFW locally come out here to recognize him as well, because that's what he deserves."

After his time in the army, he wanted to continue to serve. Strickland attended Howard University Medical School and although he couldn't receive financial assistance because his service records were destroyed, he persevered - earning his medical degree and working as a physician for 55 years.

"For the Congresswoman to get together and say, 'Hey, you know, this man needs to be recognized, and so forth,' and she said, 'I'm going to talk on the House floor, about him' and so that was very impactful," said Henry Strickland.

Since Dr. Strickland's records were lost he was unable to receive any of the benefits that goes along with being a veteran, but Congressmember Barragán said she's going to work to see if there are any benefits that he can get retroactively.

"Even though it's about 70 years, too late, late is better than never," said Daniel Lucero, a captain in the U.S. Army. "So, I'm glad that Dr. Strickland was able to receive the recognition that he deserves now, in person instead of, you know, whether it be at Arlington or something down the road."

Now, 100-years-young and surrounded by friends and family including his twin sister, his five children and 14 grandchildren, Dr. Strickland is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

