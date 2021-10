EMBED >More News Videos SO SWEET: This military brother came home to surprise his sister at her graduation from El Camino Real Charter High School.

EMBED >More News Videos We dolphin-itely need some tissues for this one!

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- High school senior Kylie Ferree got the surprise of a lifetime at her graduation Thursday.The El Camino Real student was surprised by her brother, Bryce, who came home for her graduation.Bryce, 19, has been in the U.S. Army for just over a year and a half.He serves in the military police at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and heads back on June 11.Kylie plans to attend Cal State Channel Islands in the fall to study nursing.