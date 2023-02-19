Milo Ventimiglia returns to series TV with high stakes drama, romance in 'The Company You Keep'

Actor Milo Ventimiglia is returning to television in a new series, "The Company You Keep." It shows us life on both sides of the law, with a romance right in the middle.

HOLLYWOOD -- Actor Milo Ventimiglia is returning to television in a new series, "The Company You Keep." It shows us life on both sides of the law, with a romance right in the middle.

Ventimiglia is part of a crime family. Catherine Haena Kim works for the C.I.A. When they meet, sparks fly. But information does not.

"There's a physical connection between Charlie and Emma but, more so than that, there's a dynamic in them letting one another in when they live very secretive lives," said Ventimiglia.

"I mean, beyond the physical, right?" said Kim. "I think it's so much more vulnerable to be emotionally, emotionally intimate with each other and ask each other, 'Can I trust you with my heart?' It's going to be a fun ride where, again, nothing is going to be exactly what you think it's going to be."

"You want it to be a fun ride. You want it to be exciting. You want people to tune in, to find out but, also, you--we, as creatives, can't completely hold back. We've got to, we've got to, you know, close those loops," said Ventimiglia. "And that payoff. You always, in television, want that payoff!"

"The Company You Keep" also features Polly Draper of "thirtysomething" fame and "Mom's" William Fichtner.

It debuts Sunday night at 10 on ABC7.