Milt Larsen, founder of Hollywood's Magic Castle, dies at 92

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Milt Larsen, known for his lifelong role in the world of magic and illusion that included his founding of Hollywood's Magic Castle, has died. He was 92.

Larsen died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to a representative.

In 1963, Larsen founded the Magic Castle which has remained a world-famous private club for magicians. He served as president of Magic Castles, Inc. until his death.

Aside from his accomplishments in the world of magic, Larsen was a writer who worked on "Truth or Consequences" with Bob Barker. He also authored five joke books.

Over the years, Larsen also worked as a songwriter, producer, radio personality and a historian.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene Larsen, his nephew, niece and great-nieces.

