Society

1st grader with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck

An adorable first-grader got to live out his dream of becoming a UPS driver for a day! He even got his own mini UPS truck.

Becky Bausman said it all began when her son Drew wore a UPS uniform for Halloween. Since then, the 7-year-old with Down syndrome has been inspired to "deliver joy."

So, UPS delivered something special to Drew. The logistics company fulfilled his dream to suit up in brown, and he got to deliver packages of presents to his classmates, even pulling up to school in a miniature UPS truck.

"This little kid who would do anything that anybody asked, freely, and we get a call from this lovely corporation willing to do something like this for us... and it's just everything," his mom said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldgood newsupsdown syndrome
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County confirms 2nd presumptive case of monkeypox
Marine Corps aircraft carrying 5 crashes in SoCal desert
Baby rushed to hospital after being shot in Compton
Mexican megachurch leader gets 16 years in prison for sexual abuse
Primary election 2022: Latest results in key SoCal races
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
President Joe Biden hosts opening ceremony for Summit of the Americas
Show More
Meet the Woodland Hills woman who won $426M Mega Millions jackpot
Bystander smashes car window to save dog left in SoCal heat
Sex shop robbery in Playa Vista caught on surveillance video
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Teen actress brings 'Ms. Marvel' to life in on-screen debut
More TOP STORIES News