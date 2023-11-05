At least one person was killed when a minivan possibly involved in a police chase plowed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

2 dead after minivan involved in police chase crashes into Metro bus in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed when a minivan that was trying to get away from police plowed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near Main and E. 17th streets, just off the 10 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police did not immediately say what initiated the pursuit that ended in the collision.

Firefighters had to free one person who became trapped in the van as a result. One person died at the scene.

Three others were taken to the hospital, where one of those patients died. It's unclear if they were pedestrians or passengers in the minivan.

Meanwhile, the bus driver, the only person aboard the bus, declined medical treatment.

Additional details about the crash were not released.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.