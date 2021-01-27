20 years ago, 'Miracle Mom' gave birth to twins while in coma; she survived that, but now loses battle with COVID-19

It has been more than 20 years, but you may remember the story of "The Miracle Mom." She gave birth to twins while in a coma, then stunned medical experts by coming out of the coma. She survived all that; but did not survive COVID.A brain hemorrhage was the cause, and doctors believed the damage was irreversible. That is until Maria woke up."To this day there's no medical explanation on how she survived or the twins," said Sylvia Hernandez, Maria's sister.But sadly, Maria wouldn't survive the coronavirus; leaving behind five daughters, four grandsons, siblings and many friends."Her absence is definitely being felt. So, I have my moments. But I know she's in a better place and I know we'll see her again," said Sylvia.In November, Maria celebrated her 47th birthday. Two months later, just days into the New Year, Maria was diagnosed with COVID-19. Her sister and daughter say her decline was quick."When I'd seen her in the hospital I knew she was suffering and that was breaking my heart," said Adahli Lopez, Maria's daughter.Maria fought hard -- but on January 20th she succumbed to the virus. Now her family is choosing to focus on the way she lived. They're asking that people do not to underestimate COVID-19 and protect themselves and others, so that fewer families have to experience this pain.