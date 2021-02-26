Coronavirus Los Angeles

Coronavirus pandemic: LA County sees uptick in MIS-C cases, even as COVID hospitalizations decline

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations in Los Angeles County, health officials are turning their attention to how COVID-19 is affecting children.

As schools move closer to reopening for in-person instruction, there are now 100 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a serious condition linked to coronavirus.

That number marks a 77% increase in MIS-C cases over the past month. Officials suspect it is connected to a surge prompted by holiday activity.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner said campuses could reopen by April 9, depending on vaccine availability.

SoCal family shares warning of rare illness linked to coronavirus after 8-year-old son hospitalized
The family of a Southern California child who became seriously ill from complications linked to COVID-19 are sharing their story after their quick actions may have saved their young son's life.



MORE: Simi Valley teen dies of MIS-C, rare illness linked to COVID

A 15-year-old Simi Valley boy has died of MIS-C, an illness linked to the coronavirus.

