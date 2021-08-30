Popular Instagram model found dead in Texas apartment, police say

RICHMOND, Texas (KABC) -- Awas found dead in an apartment in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide.It happened on Sunday afternoon at the Cortland Apartments located at 5200 Pointe West Circle in Richmond, Texas. The model, who was identified as 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media, was found dead inside.Police say a man was also found dead, though he hasn't been identified. Officers believe it may have been a murder-suicide, but no further details were released.According to police, investigators don't believe there was a relationship between Gagnier and the man. An official cause of death is still pending.Gagnier had a large following across several social media platforms, including 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.