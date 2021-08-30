u.s. & world

Popular Instagram model found dead in Texas apartment, police say

Police also found a man dead and are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
EMBED <>More Videos

How to report a tip to Crime Stoppers Houston

RICHMOND, Texas (KABC) -- A popular Houston Instagram model was found dead in an apartment in what investigators believe may have been a murder-suicide.

It happened on Sunday afternoon at the Cortland Apartments located at 5200 Pointe West Circle in Richmond, Texas. The model, who was identified as 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media, was found dead inside.

Police say a man was also found dead, though he hasn't been identified. Officers believe it may have been a murder-suicide, but no further details were released.

According to police, investigators don't believe there was a relationship between Gagnier and the man. An official cause of death is still pending.



Gagnier had a large following across several social media platforms, including 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmurderhomicide investigationhomicidesocial mediawoman killedu.s. & worldinstagraminvestigationmissing womanmissing personmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
'Catastrophic' damage to LA power grid will take weeks to fix
Man found guilty of killing of Mollie Tibbetts gets life sentence
Caldor Fire evacuation orders expanded in Tahoe
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
TOP STORIES
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
SoCal nurse with five children dies from COVID-19
Teen killed in crash after speeding in Loma Linda, police say
Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News
3rd woman sexually assaulted at same OC park since last January
Man found guilty of killing of Mollie Tibbetts gets life sentence
OC firefighter cooks breakfast for woman who fell in home
Show More
Man goes on violent rampage at Miami airport
Caldor Fire evacuation orders expanded in Tahoe
SoCal Girl Scouts' projects successfully land at Space Station
LAFD motorcycle club rides to NYC to honor 9/11 first responders
14 COVID outbreaks confirmed at LA County schools in August
More TOP STORIES News