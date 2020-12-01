Public's help sought finding 12-year-old boy missing from Panorama City

Hugo Martinez, 12, is seen in an undated photo released by LAPD.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Authorities are seeking the public's to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Panorama City.

Hugo Martinez was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Monday at his home in the 8800 block of Tobias Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Hugo is Hispanic, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray/white/blue pajama pants, a blue hat, and white Nike shoes.

"Hugo suffers from ADHD and has not taken his medication,'' according to an LAPD statement. "Hugo has also made suicidal statements in the past. Hugo left his residence without his cell phone or any of his belongings."

Anyone knowing his whereabouts was urged to call detectives at (818)838-9810, or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.
