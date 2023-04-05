The LAPD is asking for the public's help in finding 7-year-old Derek Clay, who was reported missing around 9 p.m. Tuesday after last being seen in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the Wilshire area.

7-year-old missing from Mid-City, LAPD begins major search efforts as family hopes he is found soon

Clay's family says he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at around the 1100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Clay is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds and was wearing a grey t-shirt, fark pants and blue shoes.

The disappearance is not believed to be associated with a custody battle. Clay was reported missing by his grandfather, who he and his teenage brother live with.

Clay's family and the LAPD hope to find the boy as soon as possible.

If you have seen, or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Derek Clay, please contact the Wilshire Area Police Station, at 213-473-0476. During non-business hours or on weekends, please call 877-527-3247.