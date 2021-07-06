Authorities searching for missing teenage couple last seen in Angeles National Forest

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (CNS) -- Sheriff's detectives are continuing their search for a missing couple last seen driving in the Angeles National Forest.Sophie Rayanne Edwards, 19, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 51 of Angeles Crest Highway with her boyfriend, 19-year-old Ethan Manzano, according to Deputy Shawn Du Busky of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Edwards was riding in a silver 2007 Isuzu Ascender with California plates 6BFA756 driven by Manzano, who has also gone missing, Du Busky said.Edwards is white, stands 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, Du Busky said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.Manzano -- who has an unspecified mental condition -- is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy black hair. Like his girlfriend, he was last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt. He also wore dark jeans.Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.