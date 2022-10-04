Body of missing diver found underwater near Catalina Island

The Coast Guard and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched for about 14 hours to find a diver reported missing off Catalina.

SANTA CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Search and rescue crews found the body of a diver about 14 hours after he had been reported missing near Santa Catalina Island on Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launched a search shortly after 2 a.m. Monday after a dive vessel reported a missing diver, according to the Coast Guard. They deployed several boats with multiple divers and a helicopter to search the waters off the island.

Divers with the LASD's Special Enforcement Bureau found the male diver's body in about 60 feet of water around 4 p.m.

His name and exact manner of death have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, they remain in our thoughts and prayers during this exceptionally difficult time,'' said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Ryan Manning.