TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KABC) -- A reward is being offered to help find 10 pounds of high-powered plastic explosives that went missing from a Southern California Marine base.The C4 explosives disappeared two weeks ago during a training exercise at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base.Officials believe the explosives may have been stolen.The base is now offering money for any information leading to their recovery.