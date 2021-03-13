Searchers comb snowy Angeles National Forest for hiker missing since Sunday

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) -- Searchers are combing the Angeles National Forest for a hiker who has been missing for five days. The snow is making things extra difficult.Family members say 37-year-old Narineh Avakian set out for a hike on Sunday, but she never returned.On Thursday, her car was found at the Buckhorn Day Use Area along Angeles Crest Highway. Overnight, searchers had to stop looking due to the treacherous weather.They were able to resume Friday morning, but weather conditions have made the search efforts difficult.Visibility is still very low in places due to the storm.Anyone with information should call the Glendale Police Department's Public Information Office at (818) 937-8888.