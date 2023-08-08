Coroner confirms remains found in Monrovia were missing hiker Colin Walker

Human remains were found Wednesday near the search area for a South Pasadena man who went missing while hiking in the Angeles National Forest.

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has confirmed that human remains found last month in the Angeles National Forest belong to missing hiker Colin Walker.

Walker, 53, was reported missing after he went hiking early on the morning of July 15 along the Clamshell trail in Monrovia.

An extensive search effort was launched but the remains of the South Pasadena man were not discovered in the area until July 26.

No foul play was suspected, although the coroner's office for now has deferred determining the cause of death.

