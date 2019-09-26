Long Beach 12-year-old boy found safe after being listed as 'critical missing person'

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 12-year-old Long Beach boy was found safe after being listed as a "critical missing person," police said.Davian Jay Carter was located in Los Angeles Wednesday and has since been reunited with his family, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He was reported missing by his mother Tuesday after he wasn't home when she returned home from work in the evening.Carter was described as being 5 feet 5 inches, weighing 100 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow or black sweatshirt, with tan pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is urged to call the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7246 or (562) 435-6711.